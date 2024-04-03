Narowal DC Visits 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza visited Sasta Ramzan Bazaar, here on Wednesday.
He checked quality and supply of vegetables and fruits at the government rates and said that in the light of the special orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and instructions of chief secretary, provision of essential items to citizens at cheap prices was being ensured.
In this regard, price control magistrates are visiting markets on a daily basis and taking action against shopkeepers, who were charging excessive prices, he added.
The DC inspected the meat chicken and egg stalls set up by the Livestock Department in Model Bazaar. He also checked weight and quality of flour, being sold there.
District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, EADA Marketing Ali Tahir, ADL Livestock Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Secretary Market Committee Muzaffar Arshad, food Inspector Malik Muhammad Shafique Ahmed and others were also present.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore3 minutes ago
-
Man held with kites3 minutes ago
-
Policemen injured in Dera receive relief cheques3 minutes ago
-
Power to remain suspended from Balakot Grid3 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in city markets13 minutes ago
-
Food department Kohat cracks down against illegal profiteering23 minutes ago
-
ADC Dir Lower visits Talash Bazaar24 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for PK-91 By-Elections24 minutes ago
-
Food Controller visits fruits, vegetables markets33 minutes ago
-
'PHA striving to beautify Sargodha'33 minutes ago
-
Modern agricultural equipment distribution ceremony held33 minutes ago
-
One held for aerial firing33 minutes ago