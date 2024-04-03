Narowal DC visits 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza visited Sasta Ramzan Bazaar, here on Wednesday.

He checked quality and supply of vegetables and fruits at the government rates and said that in the light of the special orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and instructions of chief secretary, provision of essential items to citizens at cheap prices was being ensured.

In this regard, price control magistrates are visiting markets on a daily basis and taking action against shopkeepers, who were charging excessive prices, he added.

The DC inspected the meat chicken and egg stalls set up by the Livestock Department in Model Bazaar. He also checked weight and quality of flour, being sold there.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, EADA Marketing Ali Tahir, ADL Livestock Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Secretary Market Committee Muzaffar Arshad, food Inspector Malik Muhammad Shafique Ahmed and others were also present.