Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both President Dr. Arif Alvi and Caretaker Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have paid homage to the national poet, urging the youths to follow his teachings.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2023) The 146th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed with national fervor on Thursday.

The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9,1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan and tv channels are presenting special programmes in connection with Iqbal Day to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

A simple but investiture change of guards’ ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guards at the mausoleum.

Station Commander Lahore of Pakistan Navy Commodore Sajid Hussain was chief guest on this occasion.

He laid floral wreath at mausoleum and offered prayers.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have paid rich tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary.

In their separate messages, they said Dr. Allama Iqbal was the great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message said Iqbal was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry.

He said in order to make Pakistan a prosperous nation, we need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings on islam and his philosophy of “Khudi” that believes in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity.

In his message on Iqbal Day, the Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the consciousness of the Muslims of the subcontinent about their basic rights which created a spirit of unity among the Muslims.

The Prime Minister said Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi is a unique transformation for humanity to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said Iqbal dreamed of a Pakistan a country of peace, political tolerance and brotherhood.

The Prime Minister urged the youth to play a key role in the service and development of the country with positive and progressive thinking as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said Allama Iqbal's philosophy and thought is a beacon of light for the humanity.

In his message on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said the national poet taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others by giving a passionate message of 'Khudi'.

He said Iqbal made a practical effort to awaken the Muslims from their slumber for their true identity.

He said the solution to the multifaceted challenges we face today lies in the universal teachings of Iqbal.

The Information Minister said the youth can truly serve Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah by adopting Iqbal's thought.