RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Nation to celebrate 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour on Dec 25, Monday as all arrangements have been finalized.

All is set to celebrate the anniversary of the Father of the Nation, and founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the Rawalpindi division.

Special programs have been arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition of paintings titled 'Jinnah Say Quaid Tak' to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Over 50 works of art by students of universities and colleges were showcased in the exhibition. Former Director Rawalpindi Arts Council, Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests of the exhibition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the last outstanding figure of the freedom struggle of the Nation, which reached its peak in his person. “The founder of Pakistan is an ideal leader for all of us,” she added.

Waqar Ahmed said that all aspects of his personality and attributes are a beacon of light for the nation. The journey from Jinnah to Quaid-e-Azam is also an important chapter in his life. It is an important national requirement to keep the new generation aware, he added.

The chief guest emphasized that understanding the journey of Mr Jinnah to Quaid-e-Azam could be helpful and useful in the journey of history for the stability and bright future of Pakistan.

Special events, seminars, cake-cutting ceremonies, painting exhibitions, and sports festivals are being organized across the country to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and shed light on his lifelong political struggle and guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi led the struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

On the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan, the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam. In these events, speakers will highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while a change of guard ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Newspapers will bring out supplements while tv channels will present programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam. The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a special traffic plan for Christmas Day and Quaid-i-Azam's birth anniversary.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 281 officers and wardens would be deployed in the city to regulate the traffic rush and to facilitate the citizens on December midnight and on December 25. The spokesman informed that special squads had been formed to control one-wheeling.

The traffic officials including circle In-charges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on city roads, he said.