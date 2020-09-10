ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The nation will observe the 72nd death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with due solemnity and reverence on Friday.

Both the public and private sector organizations have finalized arrangements to hold multiple events across the country, aimed at highlighting different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam, who united the Muslims of the Sub-continent for acquiring a separate homeland.

The representatives of various government departments will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay wreaths and offer Fateha.

Besides politicians, representatives of the armed forces will also lay wreaths at the mausoleum on behalf of their respective chiefs.

Television and radio channels will air special programmes to pay homage to the great leader while newspapers will publish special editions to focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Programmes will also be organized by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Gilgit Baltistan to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands, including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Like other parts of the country, the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will also be observed in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with a renewed pledge to make over Pakistan into a progressive and tolerant country as foreseen by him.

Various organizations, including Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tehreek Pakistan and others have chalked out programmes to highlight different aspects of the life of the Father of the Nation.

The prayer leaders at all the mosques under the Auqaf Department Punjab will hold special dua (prayer) after Friday sermons for the great leader, while Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Anjuman Faizul islam, in which political and religious leaders will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, and passed away on September 11, 1948. He was a lawyer. He led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 till the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He was Pakistan's first Governor-General.\932