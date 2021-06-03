National Assembly body on Law approves Anti-Rape Bill

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday approved three bills including Anti-Rape bill, Criminal Law Amendment bill and National Accountability Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday approved three bills including Anti-Rape bill, Criminal Law Amendment bill and National Accountability Amendment Bill.

The meeting of the Committee held under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, was attended by its Members including Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ch. Faqir Ahamed, Syed Javed Husnain, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Minister for Law and Justice, representatives of Ministry of Law and justice and Ministry of Human Rights, along with their staff.

The Committee considered the Government Bill, The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021, the Government Bill, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Government Bill, The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill,2021, the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 69) moved by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 259), Moved by Ch.

Faqir Ahmed, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 140 A) and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 140 A), moved by Syed Javed Hssnain and after deliberation, the Committee recommended that the Bills be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee after deliberations, constituted a Sub-committee to consider the last two Bills. But the said sub-committee would start working on the given TORs after expiry of the existing sub-committee.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee also considered The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 2, 6 & 9A) and deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 51 & 59) and due to non-availability of the Mover, the Committee deferred the same.