National Assembly Passes 8 Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 10:24 PM

The National Assembly on Monday took legislative business and passed eight bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday took legislative business and passed eight bills.

According to the details, the House passed the Federal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023; the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023, Federal Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Meanwhile, Chairman Special Committee on Affected Employees Qadir Khan Mandokhail presented the report of the Special Committee in the House, as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also laid before the National Assembly the Annual Reports of the Council of Islamic Ideology for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 in the House, as required by clause (4) of Article 230 of the Constitution.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the session to meet again on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

