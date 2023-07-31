National Assembly passes seven government bills

The National Assembly on Monday passed seven government bills including the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which aims to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed seven government bills including the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which aims to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Three bills were approved after the passage of a motion to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of these legislative proposals.

The bills include the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2023; the National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2023 in the National Assembly which was passed by the House along with amendments proposed by him.

While introducing the bill, Minister for Law and Justice said that the establishment of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund would ensure economic development through the management of funds and assets to achieve their optimal use according to the best international standards.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both bills were passed by the House.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Defence Housing Authority Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The minister highlighted the salient features of legislation as both of these bills have been approved by the Senate.

He also laid the annual report of the National Commission for Human Rights for the period from December 2021 to December 2022, as required by sub-section (2) of section 28 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the Cantonments (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the board of Investment (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which were passed by the House.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday) at 11 am.