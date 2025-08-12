Three Indian-sponsored Militants Killed In Zhob, Says Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday lauded the country’s security forces for killing three more “Fitna-e-Hindustan” militants in Balochistan’s Zhob district, describing the operation as another blow to Indian-backed terrorism in the province.
Naqvi praised the professional skills and dedication of the forces, noting that their “remarkable successes against the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan are a source of pride for the entire nation.”
According to the minister, the militants were involved in attempts to spread unrest in Balochistan and were backed by India. “The security forces have foiled a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage peace in the province,” he said.
“We salute our forces for neutralizing the evil designs of these terrorists. The entire nation stands united with our security personnel for the complete elimination of Indian-sponsored terrorism,” Naqvi added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..
Trump says gold imports won't face duties
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three Indian-sponsored militants killed in Zhob, says Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi4 minutes ago
-
Minor dies as wall collapses1 hour ago
-
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum10 hours ago
-
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest10 hours ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC10 hours ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..11 hours ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..11 hours ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti11 hours ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office11 hours ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan11 hours ago
-
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road11 hours ago
-
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day11 hours ago