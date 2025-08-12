Three Indian-sponsored militants killed in Zhob, says Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday lauded the country’s security forces for killing three more “Fitna-e-Hindustan” militants in Balochistan’s Zhob district, describing the operation as another blow to Indian-backed terrorism in the province.

Naqvi praised the professional skills and dedication of the forces, noting that their “remarkable successes against the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan are a source of pride for the entire nation.”

According to the minister, the militants were involved in attempts to spread unrest in Balochistan and were backed by India. “The security forces have foiled a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage peace in the province,” he said.

“We salute our forces for neutralizing the evil designs of these terrorists. The entire nation stands united with our security personnel for the complete elimination of Indian-sponsored terrorism,” Naqvi added.