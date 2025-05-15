Open Menu

Parvez Elahi Granted One-time Exemption On Medical Grounds

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted a one-time exemption to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from personal appearance on medical grounds, adjourning proceedings in a case related to alleged illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly.

During the hearing, Elahi did not appear before the court. His counsel submitted an application seeking exemption, citing the former chief minister’s medical condition. The counsel informed the court that doctors had advised Elahi against walking due to health concerns and requested exemption for a single day.

The court accepted the plea and granted a one-day exemption, subsequently adjourning the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court also called for arguments on an acquittal application submitted by co-accused Mukhtar Ahmad Ranjha.

The proceedings were presided over by the judge of the anti-corruption court. Co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were present in court and marked their attendance.

The indictment in the case has been delayed multiple times, primarily due to Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab accused Elahi of making illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly. He is also alleged to have accepted bribes to influence the recruitment process. According to the ACE, several qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of unqualified individuals who had not met the necessary examination requirements.

