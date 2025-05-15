Two drug traffickers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Police arrested two drug-peddlers red handed on Thursday.

According to police sources, Roshanwala police held Kashif with 1.5kg hashish while Mamukanjanpolice nabbed Shafqat Abbasi with 1.3kg heroin.

Police have registered cases against the accused.