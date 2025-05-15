Open Menu

AC Inspects Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

AC inspects cleanliness drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher inspected various areas of the tehsil as part of the ongoing Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign.

During the visit, he reviewed sanitation conditions along GT Road, in Kharian city, and in adjoining areas.

He also met with on-ground waste management staff and issued directives for immediate improvements where cleanliness was found unsatisfactory. The AC stated that the campaign is being implemented under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, adding that its success is a shared responsibility.

He emphasized ensuring cleanliness in markets, streets, parks, and other public places, with a focus on daily garbage collection, container cleaning, and proper drainage. “Cleanliness is half of faith,” he remarked, affirming that the administration is committed to providing a healthy environment and that negligence in sanitation matters will not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan