AC inspects cleanliness drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher inspected various areas of the tehsil as part of the ongoing Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign.

During the visit, he reviewed sanitation conditions along GT Road, in Kharian city, and in adjoining areas.

He also met with on-ground waste management staff and issued directives for immediate improvements where cleanliness was found unsatisfactory. The AC stated that the campaign is being implemented under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, adding that its success is a shared responsibility.

He emphasized ensuring cleanliness in markets, streets, parks, and other public places, with a focus on daily garbage collection, container cleaning, and proper drainage. “Cleanliness is half of faith,” he remarked, affirming that the administration is committed to providing a healthy environment and that negligence in sanitation matters will not be tolerated.