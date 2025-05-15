Open Menu

PPP Punjab Holds Ceremony To Express Gratitude To Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PPP Punjab holds ceremony to express gratitude to Pak Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab Council organised a ceremony at the People's Secretariat on Thursday to express gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its role in defending the country against Indian aggression.

The speakers praised the Pakistan Army’s bravery and dedication, stating that the entire nation stands proud of its armed forces.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said Pakistan remains secure today due to the nuclear capability introduced by the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They also acknowledged the contributions of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in strengthening Pakistan's defense through missile technology.

Warning against future provocations by India, the speakers stated that if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts any misadventure again, India will be forced to retreat in humiliation.

The event concluded with the distribution of sweets and enthusiastic chanting of slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

The event was attended by several senior party leaders, including Anjum Butt, Tahir Ghalib, Dr. Rafiq, Sohail Malik, Arif Khan, Aamir Nasir Butt, Zaqir Hussain Bukhari, and Masood Malik.

