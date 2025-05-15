Five Reports Laid Before Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Five reports from various standing committees, including Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice and Federal education and Professional Training were presented in the Senate on Thursday.
Senator Anusha Rahman, on behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, presented a report of the Committee in the House on the Money Bill to impose an off the grid levy on natural gas based captive power plants [The off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Bill, 2025], while Senator Shahadat Awan on behalf of Farooq Hamid Naek Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice presented the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962 [The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.
Chairperson, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Bushra Anjum Butt presented report of the Committee on a Bill to establish the Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad [The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025], laid by Senator Nasir Mehmood on 17th February, 2025.
Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Annual Reports of the National Commission for Human Rights for the years 2023 and 2024, as required by sub-section (2) of section 28 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, on behalf of Minister for Establishment, Senator Ahad Khan Cheema, laid before the Senate the Federal Public Service Commission Annual Report for the year 2023, as required by sub-section (1) of section 9 of the Federal Public Service Commission Ordinance, 1977.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulemas approve Quran app, back armed forces, declare Friday as ‘Day of Gratitude’3 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi granted one-time exemption on medical grounds3 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid before Senate3 minutes ago
-
Health workers provided motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held3 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ ongoing with zero waste targets in rural, urban areas13 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate operation Bunyan un Marsoos & military bravery23 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab holds ceremony to express gratitude to Pak Army23 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness drive23 minutes ago
-
International Day of Families observed23 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
DI Khan to get modern international airport, says KP Governor23 minutes ago