"National Song" competition held at Federal Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) here on Wednesday organized "National Song" competition during the third day of ongoing week-long co-curricular activities.

Keeping in view, that National songs play an important role in inculcating feelings of love and patriotism, a large number of students of the educational institutions affiliated to the Federal Board participated in the event.

On the occasion, Director Research, Mirza Ali said the students' participation in the competition, would groom their personalities.

"People who know how to control their emotions are more successful in life" he pointed out.

In the Matric level competitions, Shehryar Nasir, FG Public School, Mahfooz Road, Rawalpindi Cantt won the first position, while Mahlika Noor Sheikh, Amala Foundation school and College, Misrial Road, Rawalpindi won the second and Hiba Noor, Fauji Foundation College for Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi secured the third position.

Similarly, in the intermediate level competitions, Talha Bin Tahir, Askaria School and College, Lalla Rukh, Wah Cantt. won the first, while Mashal Fatima, Askaria School and College for Girls, Sadar, Rawalpindi won the second and Momin Abbasi, Islamabad College for Boys, G/6-3, Islamabad won the third position.

On this occasion, Member Board of Governors Sakina Fawad Bukhari distributed certificates and cash prizes among the position holders.

She expressing her thoughts, said that the children presented national songs with the passion and excitement which showed their love with the country as a nation.

She said that the federal board was playing its role well in developing the skills of students.