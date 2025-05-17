Arab summit kicks off in Baghdad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The 34th regular session of the Arab Summit officially began in Baghdad, Iraq, on Saturday.

The summit brings together Arab leaders, heads of state, and prominent guests from the Arab world, European Union and international organizations, UNA said in a statement.

The Government Palace in Baghdad is hosting the summit, where leaders will discuss key issues and challenges facing the Arab world.

The summit's program includes speeches from prominent guests, Arab leaders, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The summit will consist of three main sessions, concluding with the issuance of the "Baghdad Declaration" and a closing speech by the conference presidency. A joint press conference will be held by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and the Secretary-General of the Arab League at the end of the event.