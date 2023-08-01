Open Menu

Nationalist, Progressive, Revolutionary Poet Shams Buneri Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Eminent Pashto language nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet, writer, scholar and former Secretary Culture ANP, Shams Buneri passed away on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Eminent Pashto language nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet, writer, scholar and former Secretary Culture ANP, Shams Buneri passed away on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Ghazi Khana (Buner) on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M.

Due to his revolutionary, resistance poetry and political activities; he remained in exile in Afghanistan for several years and also imprisoned in various prisons of the country.

In Pashto literature, Shams Buneri was also known as the 'Poet of the Prison'. With his sad demise an important chapter of the revolutionary and resistive poetry closed while ANP lost a sincere, state-forward, ideological worker and scholar.

