Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday expressed condolences on the tragic death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.

The condolence message was shared at the official Twitter handle of the Directorate General of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.