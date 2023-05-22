Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Abbassi Monday said that Pakistan has no other loyal, sincere and patriotic politician like Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and no other political party has such a team that can bring the country out of crises

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Abbassi Monday said that Pakistan has no other loyal, sincere and patriotic politician like Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and no other political party has such a team that can bring the country out of crises.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Kunj Jadeed, Ward No. 10 Abbottabad after the inauguration of the Electricity supply project worth Rs. 3.2 million.

While criticizing Imran Khan, the minister said that during his visit to American lobbying firm representatives, IK said that investment is not possible in Pakistan as Imran Khan doesn't want to reinstate the economy of the country.

, he further said that three days ago he begged the United States of America for help to reestablish his party which is s sheer violation of Pakistan's law.

Murtaza Abbassi said that Imran Khan and his allies were incompetent, they took charge of the government to fulfill foreign agenda to destroy the economy of Pakistan, and the political system of the country.

Murtaza Abbassi said that Imran Khan and his party have attacked courts and moreover he did not appear in the courts when he was summoned, and else from other political parties have not appeared before the courts when they were called in any case.

Talking about the 9th May incidents, the minister said that 9 months ago it was planned to agitate against the state and our forces, they have planned each and every event and attacked military establishments.

He said that despite the economic crunch our government has provided free wheat flour, subsidized sugar, ghee, pulses and other food items to the masses as no other government in the history of Pakistan has taken this measure for the welfare of the people, particularly during last four years of PTI led government.

After the reduction in petroleum prices, the federal government has directed deputy commissioners in the country to immediately provide relief masses and reduce fares on local and inter-city public transport, adding the minister said.

He said that last week KP was facing an acute shortage of wheat flour and we have requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to lift the ban on the transportation of wheat from Punjab to KP and during 24 hours the demand was fulfilled and a huge relief was provided to the masses.

The price of wheat flour has been reduced significantly and it would further decrease and will reach up to 2400 rupees per 20 KG, adding the minister said.