Nawaz Sharif narrative not in interest of country: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Sunday that the Ex- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's narrative was not in the interest of the country, while after such a statement, Pakistan does not need any external enemy.

Talking to a private news channel he said Nawaz Sharif was always lying and he was not a revolutionary leader as claimed by his supporters, adding, he wanted complete autonomy to commit corruption but he will not be allowed to do so.

Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases as he was convicted and fugitive in many cases, he added.

Replaying to a question he said Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) is a group of corrupt elements that would be made accountable to people for their malpractices and misappropriation of public money.

"The opposition parties were divided in different groups and they could not achieve anything from its public gatherings".

He further said that government would never give NRO and Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring back the money looted by PDM leaders.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term, he added.