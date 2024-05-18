Nawaz Sharif To Return As PML-N President, Says Musadik
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Musadik Malik, on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was set to return as the party's president.
Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking his salary from his son.
Nawaz Sharif is once again going to become the party's president."
He said that the election for party president will be conducted by the general council, following the party's established procedures. In the interim, Shehbaz Sharif has been appointed as the acting president, he added.
