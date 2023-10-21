Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif’s Flight Takes Off From Dubai For Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 11:43 AM

The latest reports suggest that thousands of chairs have been fixed at Minar-e-Pakistan where Nawaz Sharif will deliver his speech after arrival in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif’s chartered flight 'Umeed-e-Pakistan,' has taken off from Dubai for Pakistan following a delay of precisely 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The flight is accommodating a total of 164 passengers, with 16 of them enjoying the comfort of the business class.

The aircraft is expected to touch down in Islamabad within the next 3 hours.

In an extraordinary display of support, a substantial procession of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) loyalists from every corner of the nation has convened in Lahore to extend a warm welcome to their leader, Nawaz Sharif.

Sukkur residents orchestrated a dedicated train, named the "Hope of Pakistan" train, to facilitate the gathering. Simultaneously, individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also coordinated a train journey to reach Lahore. Furthermore, a convoy of vehicles from Karachi has reached Lahore, underscoring the nationwide enthusiasm for Nawaz Sharif's homecoming.

Additionally, numerous processions from cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Sadiqabad, Peshawar, Jahanian, Quetta, Hyderabad, Dadu, D.

I. Khan, Mirpur Khas, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, are en route to Lahore to participate in this historic event.

The atmosphere at the rally was electric, with PML-N supporters celebrating Nawaz Sharif's return through traditional drum beats and fervent slogans in his favor.

At Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan ground, preparations are in full swing, with a sprawling 130,686-square-foot area adorned with lighting, music, and reportedly 40,000 chairs to accommodate the attendees. This event is poised to be a significant political gathering, signifying Nawaz Sharif's resurgence at the forefront of Pakistani politics.

On Friday, Malik Ahmed Khan, a prominent PML-N leader, vowed to bring a crowd of 60,000 people solely from Kasur district, and different convoys are expected to converge at Minar-e-Pakistan to give their leader a warm reception.

