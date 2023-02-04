(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that politics of Nawaz Sharif had always been serving masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that politics of Nawaz Sharif had always been serving masses.

Talking to former PML-N members of the Punjab Assembly and ticket-holders during a meeting here, she said that on the contrary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership only spread hatred and levelled baseless allegations against their political opponents during the past four years.

She said the PTI rule was full of political victimisation, but the PML-N leaders remained steadfast and loyal with the party and faced that tough time with courage.

The meeting discussed various suggestions to expedite public campaign.

Those who called on Maryam Nawaz included Khawaja Salman, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mujtaba Shuja, Imran Goraya, Yasin Sohil, Chaudhry Shehbaz, Rana Ahsan Sharafat and others.