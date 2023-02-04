UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif's Politics All About Serving Masses: Maryam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Nawaz Sharif's politics all about serving masses: Maryam

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that politics of Nawaz Sharif had always been serving masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that politics of Nawaz Sharif had always been serving masses.

Talking to former PML-N members of the Punjab Assembly and ticket-holders during a meeting here, she said that on the contrary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership only spread hatred and levelled baseless allegations against their political opponents during the past four years.

She said the PTI rule was full of political victimisation, but the PML-N leaders remained steadfast and loyal with the party and faced that tough time with courage.

The meeting discussed various suggestions to expedite public campaign.

Those who called on Maryam Nawaz included Khawaja Salman, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mujtaba Shuja, Imran Goraya, Yasin Sohil, Chaudhry Shehbaz, Rana Ahsan Sharafat and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Imran Nazir Muslim Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

14 minutes ago
 60 kite dealers arrested, 65,548 kites recovered i ..

60 kite dealers arrested, 65,548 kites recovered in January: CPO

1 minute ago
 Fertilizers shortage irk farmers in Khanewal

Fertilizers shortage irk farmers in Khanewal

1 minute ago
 US Mulling Sanctions Against Chinese Surveillance ..

US Mulling Sanctions Against Chinese Surveillance Companies Over Export to Iran ..

1 minute ago
 LG secretary reviews cleanliness in city

LG secretary reviews cleanliness in city

1 minute ago
 Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian At ..

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olym ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.