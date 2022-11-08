NCA announces entrance test schedule for bachelors programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) has announced the schedule of entrance test for bachelors programmes.

According to a press release, issued here on Tuesday, the test for all programmes would be held on Sunday, Nov 13.

Students may download their roll number slips from the NTS website, and get other details of the examination centres from there, it added.

The National College of Arts released the schedule of entrance test for bachelors programmes for admission to architecture, fine arts, design, musicology, film and tv and cultural studies on open merit, self-finance, self-support scheme and reserved seats.

according to the release, students will have to reach their examination centres at 8am along with the original roll number slips. The exam centers have been set up at Qasr-e-Nur Block A Model Town Lahore, Brains Post-graduate College Phase 3, Chowk Main Jamrud Road Peshawar, National University of Modern Languages (Quetta Campus) Quetta, National Testing Service Plot No. 96, Street No. 4, H81 Islamabad, and Newports Institute of Communication and Economics 40L, Block 6, PECHS Karachi.