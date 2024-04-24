NCHR Expresses Solidarity With Slain Policeman Guarding Sikh Shopkeeper
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) KP stands in solidarity with police personnel who was killed while protecting a Sikh shopkeeper.
In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Commissioner, Tariq Javed strongly condemned the incident and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.
The NCHR/KP also called for an increase in security for the Sikh community and other minorities. The Commission expressed sympathy and support for the police personnel and their families.
On duty, Constable Farhad Khandid not survive the attack. The matter is being investigated by the police.
The NCHR/KP also requested that the constable be declared a 'martyr'.
