Open Menu

NCHR Expresses Solidarity With Slain Policeman Guarding Sikh Shopkeeper

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

NCHR expresses solidarity with slain Policeman guarding Sikh shopkeeper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) KP stands in solidarity with police personnel who was killed while protecting a Sikh shopkeeper.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Commissioner, Tariq Javed strongly condemned the incident and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

The NCHR/KP also called for an increase in security for the Sikh community and other minorities. The Commission expressed sympathy and support for the police personnel and their families.

On duty, Constable Farhad Khandid not survive the attack. The matter is being investigated by the police.

The NCHR/KP also requested that the constable be declared a 'martyr'.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

19 minutes ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

3 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

16 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

20 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan