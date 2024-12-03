NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force.

The event was held at the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah.On this occasion, NDF Program Manager Tariq Hussain Chandar stated that this day is celebrated to highlight the hidden potential of children with disabilities and emphasizes the importance of this group in society.

"Persons with disabilities are not different; they are an equal part of society and should be encouraged at every level," he added.

Parents of children receiving therapy at the center expressed gratitude for the free rehabilitation support provided by the NDF Rehabilitation Center, which is supported by the DEPD Sindh Government.

They mentioned that while a complete cure for disabilities is not possible, continuous rehabilitation efforts can effectively manage them.

The seminar highlighted the Sindh Government's commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and strengthening partnerships with institutions like NDF to provide accessible and quality services for all.

On this occasion, Population Officer Nawabshah, Riyaz Ahmad Shar, praised the services of NDF and the Sindh Government, commending the hard work and dedication of NDF’s staff.