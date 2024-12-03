- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event On International Day Of Persons With Disabilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force.
The event was held at the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah.On this occasion, NDF Program Manager Tariq Hussain Chandar stated that this day is celebrated to highlight the hidden potential of children with disabilities and emphasizes the importance of this group in society.
"Persons with disabilities are not different; they are an equal part of society and should be encouraged at every level," he added.
Parents of children receiving therapy at the center expressed gratitude for the free rehabilitation support provided by the NDF Rehabilitation Center, which is supported by the DEPD Sindh Government.
They mentioned that while a complete cure for disabilities is not possible, continuous rehabilitation efforts can effectively manage them.
The seminar highlighted the Sindh Government's commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and strengthening partnerships with institutions like NDF to provide accessible and quality services for all.
On this occasion, Population Officer Nawabshah, Riyaz Ahmad Shar, praised the services of NDF and the Sindh Government, commending the hard work and dedication of NDF’s staff.
Recent Stories
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference
DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances
ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” be ..
One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation
RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’
AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' strug ..
Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts accidental
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5
International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex-MNA59 seconds ago
-
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference48 seconds ago
-
DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances50 seconds ago
-
ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” begins51 seconds ago
-
One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem53 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation15 minutes ago
-
RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’15 minutes ago
-
AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' struggle15 minutes ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 517 minutes ago
-
International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh17 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held on International Day of Persons with Disabilities17 minutes ago
-
PCCR delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly to strengthen child protection framework17 minutes ago