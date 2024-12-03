Open Menu

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event On International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:29 PM

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organized an event on December 3rd, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Government, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force.

The event was held at the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah.On this occasion, NDF Program Manager Tariq Hussain Chandar stated that this day is celebrated to highlight the hidden potential of children with disabilities and emphasizes the importance of this group in society.

"Persons with disabilities are not different; they are an equal part of society and should be encouraged at every level," he added.

Parents of children receiving therapy at the center expressed gratitude for the free rehabilitation support provided by the NDF Rehabilitation Center, which is supported by the DEPD Sindh Government.

They mentioned that while a complete cure for disabilities is not possible, continuous rehabilitation efforts can effectively manage them.

The seminar highlighted the Sindh Government's commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and strengthening partnerships with institutions like NDF to provide accessible and quality services for all.

On this occasion, Population Officer Nawabshah, Riyaz Ahmad Shar, praised the services of NDF and the Sindh Government, commending the hard work and dedication of NDF’s staff.

Related Topics

Sindh Cure Shar Nawabshah Alliance December Event All Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..

57 seconds ago
 Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uc ..

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..

59 seconds ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat developm ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference

48 seconds ago
 DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to addres ..

DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances

50 seconds ago
 ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and t ..

ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” be ..

51 seconds ago
 One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Q ..

One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem

53 seconds ago
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation

15 minutes ago
 RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials i ..

RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’

15 minutes ago
 AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continue ..

AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' strug ..

15 minutes ago
 Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts ac ..

Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts accidental

15 minutes ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi ..

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5

17 minutes ago
 International Day for Persons with Disabilities ob ..

International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan