NDMA Chairman visits Punjab flood-hit areas,reviews relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, visited flood-affected areas of Punjab on Tuesday, where he reviewed ongoing relief operations and assessed the scale of damages.

He also inspected relief camps, medical facilities, and tent settlements set up for the affected population, and assured victims of continued support for relief and rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Salma Suleman, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Khalid Abbas, briefed the NDMA Chairman during his visit.

The Chairman issued instructions to all relevant departments to ensure the provision of basic necessities for victims residing in tent settlements.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that relief operations in flood-affected districts are being closely monitored under the special directives of the prime minister. NDMA is actively guiding all relevant departments, welfare organizations, and philanthropists to ensure coordinated support for affected communities.

The authority is also maintaining constant communication with institutions to guarantee the timely delivery of essential relief goods tailored to local needs.