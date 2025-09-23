Open Menu

NDMA Chairman Visits Punjab Flood-hit Areas,reviews Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NDMA Chairman visits Punjab flood-hit areas,reviews relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, visited flood-affected areas of Punjab on Tuesday, where he reviewed ongoing relief operations and assessed the scale of damages.

He also inspected relief camps, medical facilities, and tent settlements set up for the affected population, and assured victims of continued support for relief and rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Salma Suleman, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Khalid Abbas, briefed the NDMA Chairman during his visit.

The Chairman issued instructions to all relevant departments to ensure the provision of basic necessities for victims residing in tent settlements.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that relief operations in flood-affected districts are being closely monitored under the special directives of the prime minister. NDMA is actively guiding all relevant departments, welfare organizations, and philanthropists to ensure coordinated support for affected communities.

The authority is also maintaining constant communication with institutions to guarantee the timely delivery of essential relief goods tailored to local needs.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

49 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

1 hour ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

1 hour ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

3 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

3 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

3 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan