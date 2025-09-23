Open Menu

Pakistan, Hungary Reaffirm To Further Cement Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan, Hungary reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto,Tuesday, reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Hungary bilateral ties on the eve of 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, including by exploring new avenues of cooperation.

The DPM/FM met with Hungarian foreign minister on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting, DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen trade and investment linkages with Hungary.

The DPM/FM apprised the Hungarian FM regarding the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Hungarian investments in Pakistan.

The Hungarian foreign minister thanked the prime minister as well as the DPM/FM for their personal involvement and support in supporting Hungarian investments in Pakistan.

Issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security also came under discussion during the meeting.

“The two sides expressed their resolve for the early finalization of the agreement for the protection of mutual investments, agreement on cooperation in the area of civil aviation and commencement of direct flight operations between the two countries, as well as finalization of visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders,” it was further added.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister thanked the Hungarian foreign minister for the provision of 400 scholarships to the Pakistani students.

Peter Szijjarto expressed his government’s commitment to continue supporting education cooperation opportunities for Pakistani students in Hungary.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

23 minutes ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

38 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

2 hours ago
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

2 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

2 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

2 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan