Pakistan, Hungary Reaffirm To Further Cement Bilateral Ties, Cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto,Tuesday, reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Hungary bilateral ties on the eve of 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, including by exploring new avenues of cooperation.
The DPM/FM met with Hungarian foreign minister on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
During the meeting, DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen trade and investment linkages with Hungary.
The DPM/FM apprised the Hungarian FM regarding the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Hungarian investments in Pakistan.
The Hungarian foreign minister thanked the prime minister as well as the DPM/FM for their personal involvement and support in supporting Hungarian investments in Pakistan.
Issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security also came under discussion during the meeting.
“The two sides expressed their resolve for the early finalization of the agreement for the protection of mutual investments, agreement on cooperation in the area of civil aviation and commencement of direct flight operations between the two countries, as well as finalization of visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders,” it was further added.
The deputy prime minister/foreign minister thanked the Hungarian foreign minister for the provision of 400 scholarships to the Pakistani students.
Peter Szijjarto expressed his government’s commitment to continue supporting education cooperation opportunities for Pakistani students in Hungary.
