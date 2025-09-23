(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Rakhshanda Memorial, a female-led non-profit and self-funded NGO, celebrated the first anniversary of its food ATM project, which aims to serve hygienic meals to blue-collar workers for just Rs 100.

This initiative reflects the organization's commitment to providing essential services to underprivileged communities by offering meals at an affordable price.

Talking to APP, Tehreem, Founder and Executive Director of Rakhshanda Memorial (RM) said that in the beginning of the project, we faced many challenges. At one point, we even thought we would not be able to continue this noble cause. But over time, things settled down and people began to trust us.

She noted that the project includes low-income, blue-collar workers such as office watchmen, peons, motorcycle service riders, laborers, and underserved communities.

“We serve these people meals five days a week and ensure quality to satisfy their hunger. I feel so proud when they give positive feedback and appreciate our project,” she added.

Reflecting on the one-year completion of the Food ATM project, Tehreem said it’s a proud and unforgettable moment for me.

I will continue to serve my country and those in need.

She urged the youth and the elite class to play a proactive role in serving the community and living a purposeful life, saying, “A small act of kindness makes a big difference.”

Javeria, an organizer at RM, told APP that she has been associated with the organization since 2023 and witnessed the start of the Food ATM project in 2024.

She said, “I am happy that after a year of hard work, we have achieved such fruitful results and added that everyone should come forward to support those in need.

“Life should be purposeful — it brings a sense of satisfaction and happiness,” she remarked.

Manahil, a volunteer at RM, shared her experience, saying she joined the NGO three months ago and has had a great learning experience.

“Alongside my studies, I am managing to be part of this noble cause. More youth need to come forward and play their part - it’s a social responsibility for everyone,” she added.

