One Killed In Jacobabad Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A young man was killed in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Mauladad police station, Jacobabad district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, two groups clashed with each other and opened fire to settle marriage issue near Mauladad police station area of Jacobabad.

As a result of fire, a young man died on the spot.

A Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body identified as Arib Jhakrani

to hospital. Further investigations are underway.

