NCRC, UNICEF Launch Comprehensive Report On Displaced, Migrant Children In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, and with support

from the Government of the Netherlands, on Tuesday launched a comprehensive study on the situation of

displaced and migrant children in the country along with an accompanying policy brief.

An official communique said that titled “Generating Evidence on Internally Displaced Children, Afghan Child Migrants and Forcibly Displaced Children in Pakistan,” the study provides the first consolidated evidence on the experiences, vulnerabilities, and protection needs of some of the country’s marginalized children, including internally displaced minors, Afghan migrant children, and those forced to flee due to conflict, natural disasters, or other crises.

“Every child is a child first and foremost. No matter who they are or where they come from, every child deserves protection, dignity, and their rights,” said Sharmeela Rassool, Deputy Representative Programmes at UNICEF

Pakistan.

“This research gives us vital evidence to strengthen inclusive systems so no child in Pakistan is left behind.”

According to the study, displacement for children often results in loss of identity, disrupted education, limited access to healthcare, and increased risks of child labour, early marriage, violence, and exploitation.

The policy brief issued alongside the report outlines five key recommendations for policymakers including expanding access to child protection services for all children, strengthening child protection systems through inclusive approaches, improving coordination and data-sharing mechanisms, raising awareness to ensure equal protection, and enhancing communication with families about available services.

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Mehek Naeem, Member Punjab NCRC, featured representatives from UNHCR, the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, and the Balochistan Social Welfare Department.

The panel highlighted both challenges and opportunities in advancing child rights in displacement contexts.

Speaking at the launch, NCRC Chairperson Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized that every child, regardless of background or ethnicity, deserves dignity and the opportunity to thrive.

“This study is not an end but a beginning. We will use this evidence to advocate for removing legal barriers to essential services, strengthen referral mechanisms, and promote inclusive child protection systems,” she stated.

The NCRC reaffirmed its commitment to working with Federal and provincial governments, civil society, and international partners to ensure no child remains invisible or left behind.

The full report and policy brief are available at: www.ncrc.gov.pk

