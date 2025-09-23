Commissioner briefs MCMC officers on Rawalpindi Division’s profile, mega projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday briefed the Inland Study Tour officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) on the Division’s profile, development schemes and ongoing mega projects.

The meeting, chaired by the Commissioner, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza and other officers concerned.

The officers were informed that Rawalpindi Division, covering 25,620 square kilometres, comprises five districts and 23 tehsils with a population of 12.261 million and a literacy rate of 75 percent. Under the ADP 2025-26, 334 schemes were being implemented, including 176 new and 158 ongoing.

The Commissioner said the administration was focusing on urban flooding, hoarding, environmental issues, introduction of electric buses, anti-encroachment measures and the ‘Suthra Punjab’ cleanliness drive.

Five parking plazas had also been included in the ADP to address the city’s chronic parking problems.

He highlighted the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Dadocha Dam as landmark projects. Work on Phase-I of the Ring Road (38.3 km Banth-Thallian) began in September 2023 and is 75 percent complete, with December 2025 as the target date. The project would ease traffic load at Katchery Chowk by 55 percent and spur industrial development.

The Dadocha Dam, he said, would provide 35 million gallons per day of drinking water, while Tarbela Dam supply and Chirah Dam construction would further help address shortages in the twin cities. Other projects included the Leh Expressway, Katchery Chowk improvement, Signal-Free Corridor, Dream Water Supply Project, parking plazas and the revamping of basic health centres, he added.