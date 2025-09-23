Commissioner Briefs MCMC Officers On Rawalpindi Division’s Profile, Mega Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday briefed the Inland Study Tour officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) on the Division’s profile, development schemes and ongoing mega projects.
The meeting, chaired by the Commissioner, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza and other officers concerned.
The officers were informed that Rawalpindi Division, covering 25,620 square kilometres, comprises five districts and 23 tehsils with a population of 12.261 million and a literacy rate of 75 percent. Under the ADP 2025-26, 334 schemes were being implemented, including 176 new and 158 ongoing.
The Commissioner said the administration was focusing on urban flooding, hoarding, environmental issues, introduction of electric buses, anti-encroachment measures and the ‘Suthra Punjab’ cleanliness drive.
Five parking plazas had also been included in the ADP to address the city’s chronic parking problems.
He highlighted the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Dadocha Dam as landmark projects. Work on Phase-I of the Ring Road (38.3 km Banth-Thallian) began in September 2023 and is 75 percent complete, with December 2025 as the target date. The project would ease traffic load at Katchery Chowk by 55 percent and spur industrial development.
The Dadocha Dam, he said, would provide 35 million gallons per day of drinking water, while Tarbela Dam supply and Chirah Dam construction would further help address shortages in the twin cities. Other projects included the Leh Expressway, Katchery Chowk improvement, Signal-Free Corridor, Dream Water Supply Project, parking plazas and the revamping of basic health centres, he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner briefs MCMC officers on Rawalpindi Division’s profile, mega projects5 minutes ago
-
NDMA Chairman visits Punjab flood-hit areas,reviews relief efforts5 minutes ago
-
MD APP condoles demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
Rakhshanda Memorial's Food ATM project marks 1-year milestone45 minutes ago
-
NCRC, UNICEF launch comprehensive report on displaced, migrant children in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties, cooperation45 minutes ago
-
One killed in Jacobabad firing45 minutes ago
-
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package50 minutes ago
-
Deaf students showcase talents, creativity on IDSL 20251 hour ago
-
Dir Knife: A dying art that needs KP Govt's attention1 hour ago
-
Secretary Housing appreciates PHA’s initiatives for beautification of Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
IHC seeks answer on plea seeking meeting between PTI founder and Bushra Bibi1 hour ago