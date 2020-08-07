UrduPoint.com
NDMA Distributes 100 Vents Among Countrywide Hospitals

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

NDMA distributes 100 vents among countrywide hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed the 100 ventilators donated by the United States of America (USA) among across country hospitals.

According to NDMA spokesman, 13 ventilators have been given to Balochistan, 27 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 to Punjab, 26 to Sindh, 6 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five ventilators have been shipped to Gilgit Baltistan.

The US government had donated a total of 200 ventilators to Pakistan to fight COVID-19. The first 100 ventilators received earlier had already been distributed among the country wide hospitals

