NDMA Launches Hotline For Registering Locust Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

NDMA launches hotline for registering locust complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday operationalised a hotline 051 111 222 999 for registering and resolving locust related complaints.

The hotline has been established at the operation room of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC).

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that the aggrieved farmers could register their complaints about the existence of locust in their respective areas or need of spray on the hotline for 24 hours.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said NDMA was doing utmost to kill the locust.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that the locust swarms have hit 61 districts of the country including 31 districts of Balochistan, 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,12 of Punjab and seven districts of Sindh have been affected by the locust in the province.

The spray and survey of locust hit areas was continuing in the affected area.

The survey of 325,000 hectare area has been completed in last 24 hours. While the treatment of 3,600 hectare areas is complete in last 24 hours.

Giving province wise details of the operation, he said the spray of 1,400 hectare area of Balochistan and 700 hectare area of Punjab has been completed in last 24 hours.

The treatment of 900 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 600 hectare area of Sindh has been completed in the last 24 hours.

