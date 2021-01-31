UrduPoint.com
Neelo Begum Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Neelo Begum laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Veteran film actress and mother of Lollywood star Shaan Shahid, Neelo Begum was laid to rest at Pir Makki graveyard near Data Darbar on Sunday.

Earlier, Namaz-e-Janaza of Neelo Begum was offered at her residence situated at Hali Road Gulberg. Prominent personalities of the film industry, relatives and a large number of people of different walks of life attended the funeral prayers and prayed for her forgiveness.

