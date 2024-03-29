Neelum Jhelum Achieves Max Capacity Of 969 MW After TRT Inspection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project has achieved its maximum generation capacity of 969 MW yesterday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project has achieved its maximum generation capacity of 969 MW yesterday.
Following resumption of its operation earlier this month after inspection of the tail race tunnel (TRT), the project is continuously in operation as per the availability of water and contributing electricity to the National Grid, especially during Sehr and Iftar of the holy month of Ramadan, said a press release issued on Friday.
Taking advantage of the low-flow season, operation of Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project was stopped on January 10 for inspection of the rehabilitated tail race tunnel. Subsequently, the detailed inspection was successfully carried out prior to resumption of generation from the project early this month.
Most importantly, International Panel of Experts also inspected the tail race tunnel.
Neelum Jhelum is a unique hydropower project with 90% being underground under high mountains over burden. The project, completed in 2018 on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, comprises of a Dam at Nauseri, an underground waterway system consisting of 52-Km long tunnels and an underground powerhouse at Chattar Kalas with four power generating units of 242.25 MW each.
With average annual energy generation of 4.6 billion units, Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project has so far been generated 19.562 billion units of green and clean electricity, thus, significantly contributing to meet electricity requirements of the country.
