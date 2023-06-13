Nepal envoy honors Pakistani climbers for their recent successful ascent of Mount Everest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Nepali ambassador to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, organized an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first attempted expedition to the Mount Everest and to honor Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Sajid Ali Sadpara for their recent successful ascent to the world's tallest peak.

During the event, Ambassador Adhikari welcomed and congratulated the Pakistani climbers who recently conquered Mount Everest, bringing great recognition in the field of mountaineering.

He specifically mentioned Naila Kiani and Nadia Azad Sajid Ali Sadpara as the two climbers who successfully ascended the world's tallest mountain.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to all the climbers and offered his prayers and best wishes for their future endeavors.

He emphasized the significance of mountaineering for Nepal and assured that the Nepali government is providing all possible support to the mountaineering industry. Nepal is well-known for its mountain, and the government actively supports related businesses.

Ambassador Adhikari also took the opportunity to welcome Mingma G Sherpa and Dawa Sherpa, Everest Summiteer from Nepal, who are planning to climb Nanga Parbat.

He expressed his prayers and best wishes for their success in this endeavor. Ambassador Adhikari also highlighted the silent features of Nepal Government policy to promote mountaineering and appreciated the contribution of Sherpa community in expanding mountaineering activities in Nepal and in around the world.

He further said that Sherpas are trained, skillful, reliable, trustworthy and helpful and their efforts have helped in expanding mountaineering in different countries.

He also said that Sherpas are soft power of Nepal and Nepali people have high regards to their contribution highlighting the country's name.

He invited the Pakistani people for mountaineering and adventure tourism that Nepal can offer best facilities and services to the people. During the event, Naila Kiani and Sajid Ali Sadpara were presented with certifications by the ambassador recognizing their ascent to the Mt. Everest.

Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman climber to summit five peaks over 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest. Nadia Azad and Sajid Ali Sadpara also successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest and proudly hoisted the Pakistani flag atop the peak.

In an interview with the media, Naila Kiani announced her next expedition, which will be an attempt to conquer the majestic Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth-highest mountain. Despite its reputation as one of the most challenging mountain in the world, Naila expressed her full preparedness and determination to succeed in climbing the peak. Nanga Parbat, located in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Naila Kiani appreciated the assistance provided by the Government and People of Nepal during her stay in Nepal, noting the generosity of the Nepali people towards Pakistanis.

Sajid Ali Sadpara shared his experiences with the media and stated that the government of Nepal is ahead of Pakistan in terms of providing technical assistance to climbers from around the world.

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, while reflecting on his journey in the field of mountaineering, mentioned that he started as a kitchen boy with climbers, but it was Mingma G who advised him to join the field of mountaineering. He credited Mingma G for his success and expressed his gratitude towards him.