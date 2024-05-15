Nephew Shoots, Injures Uncle, Son
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Nephew shot and injured his uncle and son over a monetary dispute here on Wednesday.
Police, revealing the details, said the accused, namely Bilal, had given Rs. 3 million to his maternal uncle, Muhammad Aslam, and his son, Rafique.
After waiting a brief time period to get the land's occupation through the revenue department, Bilal discovered the entire matter was bogus, for there was no land present at the side of his uncle, it was said.
When the truth surfaced, the nephew called for the uncle to return the money, but he later reported having avoided complying with the demand.
It enraged Bilal, pushing him to take an extreme step by shooting the uncle with his son after reaching out to their home for allegedly embezzling the money.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.
