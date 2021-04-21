NEPRA chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority along with Member NEPRA Balochistan called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani here on Wednesday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority along with Member NEPRA Balochistan called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani here on Wednesday at Parliament House.

In the meeting, NEPRA Chief briefed the Chairman Senate on power supply within the province, said a press release.

While exchanging views on the overall energy situation in the province the chairman said that the power system in Balochistan should be improved further.

In order to give relief to the people of Balochistan in the energy sector, the chairman directed NEPRA officials to complete the ongoing projects in the province at the earliest.

"Local resources should be utilized to increase the power generation capacity in the province", he further added.

The chairman, during the meeting, also directed the visiting dignitaries to take immediate steps to control load-shedding in the province.

Keeping in view the importance of Gawadar, Sadiq Sanjrani directed Chairman NEPRA and member NEPRA ( Balochistan) to complete power supply projects in Gawadar as soon as possible.

The Chairman Senate urged that an effective plan needs to be formulated to provide electricity facilities to the remote areas of Balochistan.

He emphasized that reliance on alternative energy sources would reduce load-shedding, therefore it was necessary to take effectual steps to generate clean and cheap electricity from alternative resources. Suitable steps should also be taken for power generation, he stressed.

Geographically Balochistan provides ample opportunities for power generation based on alternative energy sources which should be taken advantage of.

