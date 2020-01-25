New LG govt system to play important role in resolving problems of peoples at door steps

Director General, Local Government Punjab, Asia Gull has said that new local government system implemented through the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 would play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorsteps.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General, Local Government Punjab, Asia Gull has said that new local government system implemented through the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 would play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorsteps.

She expressed these words while chairing a meeting regarding Local Government of Attock on Friday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar, deputy secretary local government Najeeb Alsam, deputy director local government Javaid Iqbal and officials of local government Attock.

She added that the Punjab government has got the bill passed from the assembly to bring new Local Government Act 2019 by abolishing the old Local Government Act 2013.

She said that with the help of new system, the formula of distribution of powers at the level of tehsil instead of the district at Punjab's level has been proposed.

She was of the view that the government of Punjab has finalized measures to hold local body's elections after demarcation of Constituencies and gazette notification has been issued in this regard.

She said that a new concept of village and neighborhood councils had been incorporated in the new local government system. This will play a vital role in addressing public problems at the local level.

She said that under the new system, government has decided to delegate powers to the village council level as no local bodies system can deliver without financial and administrative autonomy.

Gull said that the key objective of the local government is transferring of power to the grassroots level, therefore, execution of development projects is the job of local government representatives while this system would provide solution to the masses' problems at their doorstep.