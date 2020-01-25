UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New LG Govt System To Play Important Role In Resolving Problems Of Peoples At Door Steps

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

New LG govt system to play important role in resolving problems of peoples at door steps

Director General, Local Government Punjab, Asia Gull has said that new local government system implemented through the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 would play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorsteps.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General, Local Government Punjab, Asia Gull has said that new local government system implemented through the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 would play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorsteps.

She expressed these words while chairing a meeting regarding Local Government of Attock on Friday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar, deputy secretary local government Najeeb Alsam, deputy director local government Javaid Iqbal and officials of local government Attock.

She added that the Punjab government has got the bill passed from the assembly to bring new Local Government Act 2019 by abolishing the old Local Government Act 2013.

She said that with the help of new system, the formula of distribution of powers at the level of tehsil instead of the district at Punjab's level has been proposed.

She was of the view that the government of Punjab has finalized measures to hold local body's elections after demarcation of Constituencies and gazette notification has been issued in this regard.

She said that a new concept of village and neighborhood councils had been incorporated in the new local government system. This will play a vital role in addressing public problems at the local level.

She said that under the new system, government has decided to delegate powers to the village council level as no local bodies system can deliver without financial and administrative autonomy.

Gull said that the key objective of the local government is transferring of power to the grassroots level, therefore, execution of development projects is the job of local government representatives while this system would provide solution to the masses' problems at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Assembly Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Attock 2019 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

13 minutes ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

2 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.