UrduPoint.com

New SHOs Appointed In 22 Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 08:44 PM

New SHOs appointed in 22 police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has appointed new Station House Officers (SHOs) in 22 police stations whereas 13 SHOs were transferred to Police Lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has appointed new Station House Officers (SHOs) in 22 police stations whereas 13 SHOs were transferred to Police Lines.

Police spokesman said that a notification was also issued for appointment of new SHOs including Sub Inspector Zahid Ali as SHO in Tarkhani police station, SI Mian Mujahid in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, SI Yousuf Shehzad in Sadar Jaranwala, SI Adnan Aslam in Satiana police station, Inspector Riazud Din Gujjar in Lundianwala police station, Inspector Masood Nazir in Sadar Tandlianwala, SI Babar Wazir Khan in Rodala Road police station, SI Imran Amir in Buchiana police station, SI Mansoor Sadiq in Balochni police station, SI Mian Wajid in Chak Jhumra police station, SI Shakeeb Butt in Mureedwala police station, SI Ateequr Rehman in Civil Line police station, Inspector Atif Nawaz in D-Type Colony police station, SI Sheikh Shoaib in Mansoorabad police station, SI Elyas Baig in Samanabad police station, Inspector Rana Mazharul Haq in City Tandlianwala police station, SI Ali Ikram Goraya in Raza Abad police station, SI Rae Aftab Waseem in Dijkot police station, SI Asif Toor in Garh police station, SI Mudassar Riaz in Bahlak police station, SI Khalid Kalyar in Kurr police station and SI Farah Batool as SHO in Women police station.

Meanwhile, the CPO also transferred 13 SHOs from their police stations to Police Lines for general duty. Among them included SHO Buchiana police station SI Shafqat Ali Khan, SHO Balochni SI Talish Abbas, SHO Bahlak Inspector Naveed Ahmad, SHO Tarkhani Inspector Tahir Mehmood, SHO City Tandlianwala Inspector Muhammad Sarfraz, SHO Mureedwala SI Muhammad Zeeshan Ashraf, SHO Dijkot SI Asif Khan, SHO Satiana SI Qaisar Mukhtar, SHO Kurr SI Shehzad Ahmad Khan, SHO Gar SI Ejaz Ahmad, SHO Raza Abad Inspector Muhammad Amjad Nazir, SHO Rodala SI Shahid Ali Awan and SHO Women police station SI Madiha Arshad, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Farah Gar Nasir Jaranwala Tandlianwala Women From

Recent Stories

16 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

16 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 FM, SG SCO discuss matters of mutual interest

FM, SG SCO discuss matters of mutual interest

2 minutes ago
 Motorway Police launches tree-plantation drive

Motorway Police launches tree-plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 President, PM congratulate Samina Baig on summitin ..

President, PM congratulate Samina Baig on summiting K2 along with six women team ..

5 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to celebrate success of 200 women st ..

Ceremony held to celebrate success of 200 women students

8 minutes ago
 Sindh govt committed to hold 2nd phase of local bo ..

Sindh govt committed to hold 2nd phase of local bodies elections: Murad Shah

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.