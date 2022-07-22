New SHOs appointed in 22 police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has appointed new Station House Officers (SHOs) in 22 police stations whereas 13 SHOs were transferred to Police Lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has appointed new Station House Officers (SHOs) in 22 police stations whereas 13 SHOs were transferred to Police Lines.

Police spokesman said that a notification was also issued for appointment of new SHOs including Sub Inspector Zahid Ali as SHO in Tarkhani police station, SI Mian Mujahid in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, SI Yousuf Shehzad in Sadar Jaranwala, SI Adnan Aslam in Satiana police station, Inspector Riazud Din Gujjar in Lundianwala police station, Inspector Masood Nazir in Sadar Tandlianwala, SI Babar Wazir Khan in Rodala Road police station, SI Imran Amir in Buchiana police station, SI Mansoor Sadiq in Balochni police station, SI Mian Wajid in Chak Jhumra police station, SI Shakeeb Butt in Mureedwala police station, SI Ateequr Rehman in Civil Line police station, Inspector Atif Nawaz in D-Type Colony police station, SI Sheikh Shoaib in Mansoorabad police station, SI Elyas Baig in Samanabad police station, Inspector Rana Mazharul Haq in City Tandlianwala police station, SI Ali Ikram Goraya in Raza Abad police station, SI Rae Aftab Waseem in Dijkot police station, SI Asif Toor in Garh police station, SI Mudassar Riaz in Bahlak police station, SI Khalid Kalyar in Kurr police station and SI Farah Batool as SHO in Women police station.

Meanwhile, the CPO also transferred 13 SHOs from their police stations to Police Lines for general duty. Among them included SHO Buchiana police station SI Shafqat Ali Khan, SHO Balochni SI Talish Abbas, SHO Bahlak Inspector Naveed Ahmad, SHO Tarkhani Inspector Tahir Mehmood, SHO City Tandlianwala Inspector Muhammad Sarfraz, SHO Mureedwala SI Muhammad Zeeshan Ashraf, SHO Dijkot SI Asif Khan, SHO Satiana SI Qaisar Mukhtar, SHO Kurr SI Shehzad Ahmad Khan, SHO Gar SI Ejaz Ahmad, SHO Raza Abad Inspector Muhammad Amjad Nazir, SHO Rodala SI Shahid Ali Awan and SHO Women police station SI Madiha Arshad, spokesman added.