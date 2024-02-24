Newly elected members took oath as Sindh Assembly Member

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Newly elected Sindh Assembly Members have taken oath as Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in an Assembly session held here on Saturday under the chair of Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

Outgoing speaker of the house Agha Siraj Khan Durrani took oath to the members who were elected members of the provincial Assembly in general elections held on February 08, 2024.

Those who took oath in urdu, Sindhi and English language separately were former Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, Sayed Qaim Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Inaam Memon, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Azra.Fazal Pechuho, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Jameel Soomro, Halar Wasan, Naeem Ahmed Kharal, Awais Qadir Shah, Naveed Anthony, Imdad Pitafi, Saeed Ghani, Taimoor Talpur, Adil Altaf Unar, Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah, Aijaz Khan, Ali Ahmed, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ali Khursheedi, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, Allah Bux Talpur, Ameer Ali Shah, Arbab Ameer Amanullah, M Usman, Bahadur Khan Dahiri, Burhan Chandio, Dost Muhammad, Aijazul Haq, Faheem Ahmed, Faisal Rafiq, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Syed Farhan Ansari, Syed Farrukh Ahmed Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Khan Shoro, Fayaz Ali Butt, Sardar Ghulam Abid, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Abdul Basit, Abdul Waseem and others.

After taking oath as MPAs, all members also signed rolls under the constitutional requirement.