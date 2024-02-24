Newly Elected Members Took Oath As Sindh Assembly Member
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Newly elected Sindh Assembly Members have taken oath as Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in an Assembly session held here on Saturday under the chair of Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.
Outgoing speaker of the house Agha Siraj Khan Durrani took oath to the members who were elected members of the provincial Assembly in general elections held on February 08, 2024.
Those who took oath in urdu, Sindhi and English language separately were former Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, Sayed Qaim Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Inaam Memon, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Azra.Fazal Pechuho, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Jameel Soomro, Halar Wasan, Naeem Ahmed Kharal, Awais Qadir Shah, Naveed Anthony, Imdad Pitafi, Saeed Ghani, Taimoor Talpur, Adil Altaf Unar, Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah, Aijaz Khan, Ali Ahmed, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ali Khursheedi, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, Allah Bux Talpur, Ameer Ali Shah, Arbab Ameer Amanullah, M Usman, Bahadur Khan Dahiri, Burhan Chandio, Dost Muhammad, Aijazul Haq, Faheem Ahmed, Faisal Rafiq, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Syed Farhan Ansari, Syed Farrukh Ahmed Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Khan Shoro, Fayaz Ali Butt, Sardar Ghulam Abid, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Abdul Basit, Abdul Waseem and others.
After taking oath as MPAs, all members also signed rolls under the constitutional requirement.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four profiteers held6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads6 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 620 litres adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide over domestic issues16 minutes ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..16 minutes ago
-
White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College16 minutes ago
-
Tree Plantation drive to kick off on Monday26 minutes ago
-
Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested36 minutes ago
-
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields57 minutes ago
-
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath1 hour ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’2 hours ago
-
New Delhi-controlled SIA files chargesheet against jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, his wife in IIOJK3 hours ago