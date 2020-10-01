UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Holds E-Kutcheri, Respond To Public Queries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:50 PM

NHA holds E-Kutcheri, respond to public queries

Member Planning, National Highways Authority (NHA), Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla Thursday held an e-kutcheri at his office and responded to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Member Planning, National Highways Authority (NHA), Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla Thursday held an e-kutcheri at his office and responded to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers across the country.

The citizens shared problems in their areas regarding dilapidated conditions of roads in a live talk with Naveed Wahla.

Responding to different queries, he said, maintenance units of NHA have started working for repair and maintenance of roads affected by the previous spell of heavy rains.

Speaking about rate of No Objection Certificate (NOC) fee of NHA Right of Way (ROW) he said, income received for NOC's and Toll Plazas was used for maintenance of road network and the authority was endeavoring to enhance its fund generating resources.

In order to ensure quality construction of roads, consultants were appointed. Documentary work was being completed for undertaking Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, he added.

Maintenance of Potholes on road near Kohinoor Mills Rawalpindi would be started soon. He informed that advertisement has been published for appointment of consultant on Multan-Muzaffargarh Road. He said Balkasar-Mianwali road has recently been handed over to NHA, while steps were being taken to improve Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

He said e-kutcheri was being held in line with directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public.

In his opening remarks, Member Planning NHA said, road infrastructure played a vital role in socio-economic uplift of the country and that the responsibility for construction and maintenance of motorways, national highways and strategic roads in the country was assigned to NHA.

A major chunk of trade traffic and transportation of passengers was associated with NHA road network. Presently, NHA was developing epoch making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project gradually.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Motorway Noc Road Traffic CPEC Rawalpindi NHA Kohinoor Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

37 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

52 minutes ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

1 hour ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

1 hour ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

2 hours ago

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.