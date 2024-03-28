Open Menu

NHA Mobilizes Efforts To Clear Landslide In Zhob-Dhanasar Section

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The spokesperson for the National Highway Authority (NHA) announced on Thursday that the Zhob-Dhanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) was currently blocked for all traffic which was affected after landslides at Dhanasar.

According to a private news channel, the spokesperson stated that NHA teams have been deployed to the site to clear the road and repair the damaged section.

However, it was estimated to take approximately 72 hours to make the road accessible for all traffic.

Given the situation, the district administrations of Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Sherani have been urged to divert traffic to an alternate route via Killa Saifullah - Loralai - DG Khan N-70.

Additionally, the district administration of DI has been requested to redirect traffic towards DG Khan and avoid sending vehicles towards DI Khan - Mughal Kot section of N-50.

Travelers were urged to travel cautiously and avoid the affected areas, especially regions prone to landslides.

For any further information or assistance, all travelers were advised to coordinate with the NHA Balochistan office.

