QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Director of Sibi National Highway Authority (NHA) Imdad Hussain Solangi on Monday said that Chairman NHA has released Rs. 540 million for construction of Pinjra Bridge area of Balon district, which will start in September and was damaged by high-level flood last year.

He expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of inspecting the work of the causeway at the Bolan Shahrah Pinjara Bridge.

He said that the NHA department would utilize all available resources for the improvement of the highways saying that the NA 65 Bolan National Highway was badly affected by heavy rains and high level floods last year and the Pinjra Bridge was completely destroyed.

He said that due to lack of funds, traffic flow has been restored by constructing a temporary passage on Pinjra Bridge.

The work of the bridge will be started in September next month and will be completed in six months, he said.

He said that NHA was trying hard to restore the structure of NA-65 Bolan national highway by utilizing all resources adding that we were trying to restore the beauty of the highway as soon as possibleHe appealed to the owners of freight vehicles and public transport and said that as long as the condition of the highway was in poor condition, they should travel on the Bolan National Highway with patience.