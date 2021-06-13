UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niaz For Protecting Rivers, Canals From Industrial Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Niaz for protecting rivers, canals from industrial waste

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Dr. Kazim Niaz on Sunday emphasized the importance of projects for protecting canals and rivers from industrial waste and pollution.

He expressed these views while charging a meeting of Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa to discuss annual development projects.

Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah briefed the Chief Secretary on the Annual Development Program (ADP) for next fiscal year.

The meeting also discussed various projects of garbage disposal and sanitary equipments for cleanliness purpose in various districts of the province.

The Chief Secretary said that setting up education complexes for special people in the merged tribal districts is of high importance in the new annual development program.

The meeting also discussed various other development projects of other departments including solar-powered irrigation system and setting up food and drug testing laboratories across the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

22 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

22 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

37 minutes ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

52 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.