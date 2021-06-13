Niaz for protecting rivers, canals from industrial waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Dr. Kazim Niaz on Sunday emphasized the importance of projects for protecting canals and rivers from industrial waste and pollution.

He expressed these views while charging a meeting of Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa to discuss annual development projects.

Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah briefed the Chief Secretary on the Annual Development Program (ADP) for next fiscal year.

The meeting also discussed various projects of garbage disposal and sanitary equipments for cleanliness purpose in various districts of the province.

The Chief Secretary said that setting up education complexes for special people in the merged tribal districts is of high importance in the new annual development program.

The meeting also discussed various other development projects of other departments including solar-powered irrigation system and setting up food and drug testing laboratories across the province.