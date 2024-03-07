Nisar Khuhro, Mehtab Dahar, Two Others Sworn In As MPA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former provincial Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar and two other members elected on reserved seats have sworn in as member of the Sindh Assembly here in assembly session held here on Thursday.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah taken oath from the newly elected members.
Nisar Khuhro sworn in as MPA for 8th time after he was declared as returned candidate PS 15 Meero Khan by Election Commission of Pakistan.
Jam Mehtab Dahar was elected as MPA from PS 18 Ghotki on Feb 08 general election.
Surrendar Velasai and Sameta Afzal who were elected as returned candidate on non-Muslim and Women reserved seats respectively.
Out of 168 member Sindh Assembly, ruling Pakistan People's party has 116 members.
