No compromises on party discipline: PTI leader

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Saturday said that there would be no compromised on discipline and the rights of workers would be fully protected as they were real strength of the party.

He expressed his views while addressing a meeting with members of National Assembly of Malakand Division in Peshawar. General Secretary of PTI Malakand Division and MNA Muhammad Bashir Khan, MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman, MNA Shirakbar Khan, MNA Gul Zafar, MNA Mehboob Shah, MNA Sahibzada Sibghatullah were also present in the meeting.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that all PTI workers believed in serving the people and serving the people was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said all PTI workers were valuable assets of the party. It was the duty of all of us to look at them with respect, he added.

Apart from political activities, development projects and prevention of coronavirus were discussed in detail and necessary decisions were taken on the occasion.

Replying to a question from an MNA, Fazal Hakeem Khan said that there was no place in PTI for anti-party activities, violation of party discipline and the door of PTI were closed on those contesting elections independently rather following the decision of the party.

He said that violation of the party discipline would not be tolerated in any case. "The services of the party workers are not hidden from anyone" he said. He made it clear to the workers that the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies of his constituency and the district officials of PTI should be treated with full respect and cooperation.

He assured the workers that steps had been taken to address all those being faced by them and work on the developmental projects continued in every Union Council according to the merits and justice.