No deal, NRO in Nawaz Sharif case: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said there was no deal or NRO in Nawaz Sharif case as courts had granted his bail on medical grounds.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the cases which were registered against Nawaz Sharif would not be closed.

He said Constitutional demands would be fulfilled in Nawaz Sharif case and the government would present everything before the people.

Usman Dar said that the prime minister had categorically said that looted national wealth would be recovered from the corrupt elements.