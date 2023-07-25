No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consumers: Khurram

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that there will be no impact of a price hike on 54 percent of consumers of electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that there will be no impact of a price hike on 54 percent of consumers of electricity.

The government is trying to reduce the burden on poor masses, and for this, efforts are being made to bring improvement in various sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There are line loss issues in Interior Sindh, tribal areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, he said adding that we are taking measures to control line losses in the power sector.

In reply to a question about subsidies on electricity, he said that the government is providing subsidies to farmers using tube wells in different provinces.

He further stated that subsidy was also being given to the poor people living in far-flung areas.

To a question about free electricity for WAPDA employees, he said the legislation could be made to choose any other method to facilitate the employees working in power sectors.

About power theft cases being reported in different provinces, he said that the government is committed to controlling the power stealing activities in Interior Sindh, some parts of Baluchistan, and tribal areas.

Commenting on the delay in the next elections, he said that the Caretaker government will organize the elections through ECP across the country.

He said that the next elections would be held on time.

To a question about the prime minister of the Caretaker government, he said that consultations are being made with political parties in this regard.