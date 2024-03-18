No New Taxes In Punjab Budget : Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured the public on Monday that no new taxes were being introduced in the provincial budget.
Talking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, the minister highlighted that the assembly would pass the budget for the past 9 months and the next three months today.
Emphasizing the implementation of the development roadmap outlined by the Punjab Chief Minister, the finance minister underscored that visible progress would be observed.
Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman clarified that the caretaker government had made expenditures under Article 126 of the Constitution, indicating that the elected government would have approved all expenses through the assembly. Furthermore, he asserted that the elected government has the authority to audit not only the caretaker setup but also the previous government.
